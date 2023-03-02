There was some movement in the bracket overnight, but all of it came outside the top four seeds. Not for a lack of effort though. Alabama came back from 17 points down in the second half to beat Auburn in overtime. The Crimson Tide are still holding on to the overall No. 1 seed, but Kansas is closing fast. Meanwhile, Auburn is down to a No. 11 seed.

The biggest move in the upper half of the bracket came from TCU, which moved up to a No. 5 seed on the strength of a win at home over Texas. That is the second straight loss for the Longhorns, both on the road. Texas is still a No. 2 seed and finishes with Kansas at home on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs now have road and road splits with Kansas and Baylor, as well as home and home splits with Texas and Kansas State.

Bracketology top seeds

Check out Palm's latest bracket, full field of 68 and all the teams on the bubble on the Bracketology hub.

Just when you thought Kentucky had things figured out, the Wildcats went out and lost at home to Vanderbilt. That's Kentucky's third Quad 3 or 4 loss of the season and its fourth loss at home overall. The Wildcats are back down to a No. 7 seed.

The Big Ten's Home Court Hero, Maryland, lost again on the road, this time to Ohio State. The Terrapins have only lost at home once this season, which was a blowout by UCLA. That is still UCLA's best win of the season, but I digress. Maryland is just 4-9 off its home floor though and Wednesday's loss drops the Terps back down to the No. 8 line.

Pitt sent Notre Dame coach Mike Brey off a winner in his final home game at the helm of the Irish. The Panthers fell 88-81 and one more line in the bracket to a No. 9 seed. Although, No. 8 seeds and No. 9 seeds are basically the same.

Two more No. 1 seeds are in action Thursday as Houston hosts Wichita State and Purdue travels to Wisconsin.