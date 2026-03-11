Conference tournament week is unendingly stressful for teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble, partially because there are so many factors outside your control. What if bid thieves emerge and tighten the crunch? What if several other bubble teams get hot and diminish the impact of your success?

By contrast, those in the "lock" category can breathe a bit easier. Regardless of what happens this week, they know they will hear their name called on Selection Sunday and are headed toward participation in March Madness. Seeding, momentum and the chance to hoist aconference tournament trophy are still on the line, but there is no bubble stress for the locks.

Deciding where to draw the line on who is a true lock is always going to be a subjective exercise requiring a careful touch. Lock status cannot be prematurely proclaimed, lest a team stumble and lose their spot in the projected field amid a bubble surge and the appearance of those pesky bid burglars.

Conference tournament week will certainly impact the bubble picture. In fact, it already is after ACC teams Stanford and Virginia Tech suffered potential bubble-busting losses on Tuesday. Against that backdrop, here are the teams we are comfortable calling locks to make the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Other categories include the "almost there," "on the bubble" and "longshot" tiers.

Check out the CBS Sports Bracketology model's latest bracket at the Bracketology hub

Remember, this exercise pertains to potential at-large teams. Check out who has clinched an automatic bid here.

ACC

Locks: Duke, Virginia, Louisville, North Carolina, Miami, Clemson

Almost there: NC State

Bubble: SMU, Cal

Longshot: Virginia Tech, Stanford

NC State has dropped six of its past seven games and would be advised to beat No. 15 seed Pitt on Wednesday unless it wants to be subjected to intense scrutiny from the selection committee. The Wolfpack's best road wins over Clemson and SMU have depreciated in value, and a 24-point beatdown of North Carolina comes with a significant asterisk since UNC was missing stars Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar. Thus, it feels premature to call NC State a lock just yet. Virginia Tech and Stanford are all but done after losing their first-round games at the ACC Tournament on Tuesday.

Atlantic 10

Almost there: Saint Louis

Bubble: VCU

Saint Louis is just 3-3 over its last six games and has plummeted in both results-based and predictive metrics following a 24-1 start. The Billikens are still probably safe, but they are not a lock. A one-and-done showing in the A10 Tournament, combined with the wrong cocktail of results from around the country, could be disastrous.

Big 12

Locks: Arizona, Houston, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Kansas, BYU, TCU

Almost there: UCF

Longshots: West Virginia, Cincinnati

UCF was once 17-4 (6-3 Big 12) and looked like a lock. But after losing six of nine games down the stretch, the Knights are limping into the Big 12 Tournament. With resume metrics still hovering in the 30s, this team is probably fine. But without good predictive metrics to fall back upon, a one-and-done stint in the Big 12 Tournament should be avoided just in case.

Big East

Locks: UConn, St. John's, Villanova

Longshot: Seton Hall

Beating St. John's in a potential Big East Tournament semifinal game is likely a minimum for Seton Hall. Reaching that threshold would give the Pirates 22 victories, but they can't hide from the fact that they didn't play a good nonconference schedule. That fact shows up in a lagging WAB ranking and in a resume that currently features just one victory over a projected at-large team (NC State).

Big Ten

Locks: Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Purdue, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Ohio State, UCLA

Almost there: Iowa

Bubble: Indiana

Iowa is on the list of teams that have wilted down the stretch but haven't paid the price since so many others are also struggling. The Hawkeyes have dropped six of their past eight, including three straight. Playing No. 17 seed Maryland in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday brings nothing except risk.

MAC

Lock: Miami (Ohio)

The big question in the MAC is whether it will become a two-bid league. If Akron or another non-Miami winner emerges, it will mark the league's first time sending two teams to the Big Dance since 1999. The Zips are clearly the team to watch. But bubble teams will be rooting for the RedHawks so that there is no bid thief.

Mountain West

Lock: Utah State

Bubble: New Mexico

Longshot: San Diego State

New Mexico and San Diego State will have at least some chance of at-large consideration if they reach the Mountain West Tournament title game. But there is no scenario where either becomes a "lock" outside of winning the tournament. Utah State is 11-5 across Quad 1 and Quad 2, which is good enough to be a lock even after three losses in five games to close the regular season.

SEC

Locks: Florida, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky

Almost there: Missouri, Texas A&M

Bubble: Texas, Auburn

Longshot: Oklahoma

Missouri and Texas A&M both have five Quad 1 wins and no losses outside the top two quadrants. Both would be in the field as of Wednesday morning. They would both have good chances even if they lost their first SEC Tournament games. But that doesn't mean they can safely be called 100% locks just yet.

WCC

Locks: Gonzaga, Saint Mary's

Pretty close: Santa Clara

We are using "pretty close" instead of "almost there" for Santa Clara since the Broncos have officially rested their case following Tuesday night's loss to Gonzaga in the WCC Tournament title game. The Broncos added some fortification by beating Saint Mary's in the semifinals to ensure they will arrive at Selection above .500 across Quads 1 and 2.