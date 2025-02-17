The latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection has been updated and there is no change on the top line from what the selection committee gave us Saturday. Auburn is still the overall No. 1 seed following the Tigers' win at Alabama. The Crimson Tide remain second overall despite the loss. Duke and Florida round out the No. 1 seeds.

The first change from the committee's bracket came from the game immediately after it was released. Wisconsin shot 72%(!) in the second half at Mackey Arena to beat Purdue 94-84. That dropped the Boilermakers down from a No. 2 seed to the No. 3 line and the Badgers moved up to a No. 2 seed.

The other top 16 teams to lose were No. 3 seeds Kentucky and Arizona and No. 4 seed Kansas. Each of those teams dropped a line as well. For the Jayhawks, that meant falling out of the top 16.

Bracketology top seeds





Other teams on the move