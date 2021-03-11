There are just 123 games left in the 2020-21 college basketball season. Almost half of those will get played Thursday. The NCAA Tournament selection committee began meeting Wednesday to start the process of selecting and seeding the field. The finish line is almost here.

At the bottom of the bracket Wednesday, Xavier lost to Butler 70-69 in overtime in the opening round of the Big East Tournament. That is the Musketeers sixth loss in their last eight games and their worst loss of the season.

Syracuse beat NC State 89-68 for its third win over the Wolfpack this season. That only marginally improved the tournament resume for the Orange, but with Xavier's loss, those two have switched places in the bracket. In order to do that, Syracuse also had to jump Saint Louis.

The Orange are not safely in, of course, but a win Friday against Virginia would help.

Elsewhere in the ACC Tournament, Clemson and Louisville dropped a seed line each after losses to Miami and Duke respectively. For Clemson, that loss is their worst of the season and their first outside of Quad 1. Louisville is now 2-1 against Duke and should sweat out Selection Sunday.

The AAC, MAC, MEAC and WAC conference tournaments get underway Thursday. The top teams from the Big 12 and Big East will also be in action Thursday, but we have to wait one more day for the top seeds in the Big Ten and SEC.

It has been a rough year for the top seeds in the one-bid leagues. Siena became the seventh such team to lose in its conference tournament and the fifth of those to lose in its first game. The Saints lost to No. 9 seed Iona 55-52.