There was a little bit of movement in the bracket on Monday, especially near the bottom. Tuesday might bring more fireworks though because there are a couple of huge games at the top of the bracket.

We have been given a treat of a doubleheader Tuesday. It starts early, at 5 p.m. ET, with overall No. 3 seed Baylor travelling to face West Virginia, a No. 2 seed. Even if Baylor is back to being themselves after their lengthy COVID break, this would be a stiff challenge. The Mountaineers are hoping to make a push for the fourth No. 1 seed.

The team that is currently in that spot may not be too happy with its conference scheduler. Illinois travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on overall No. 2 Michigan at 7 p.m. ET. As if a road trip to the conference leader isn't enough, the Illini will also play Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday. Nice way to finish the regular season. It might be a preview of a couple of games from next week's Big Ten Tournament.

Bracketology top seeds

Monday movement

Monday started with Dayton winning at Atlantic 10 champion St. Bonaventure, dropping the Bonnies a line in the bracket. They are seeded such that they would be one of the last four teams in the bracket if they were an at-large candidate, but as the top seed in the A-10 tournament, they are currently projected in Bracketology as the automatic qualifier.

North Carolina made a valiant comeback late at Syracuse, but came up just short in a 72-70 loss. That moved the Tar Heels down a couple of spots and back into the last four in the field.

The most shocking result of the night was Rutgers getting its doors blown off at Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights lost 72-51 to the Cornhuskers on a day when Nebraska's leading scorer, Teddy Allen, left the program.

Rutgers dropped down to a No. 8 seed after the loss, which was its first bad loss of the season.