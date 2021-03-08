Welcome to Championship Week! It's the last chance for teams to play their way into the NCAA Tournament. Some teams really need this chance.

None of those are at the top of the bracket, where Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Illinois live. Those four look pretty solid despite the Wolverines losing at Michigan State on Sunday.

The fourth spot is the Illini's to lose. That could happen in the Big Ten Tournament, where two other competitors for that spot will also play. Ohio State or Iowa, as Big Ten Tournament champions, would have a strong claim for that fourth No. 1 seed..

Alabama is still in play as well, but would not only need to win the SEC, but have Michigan or someone further down the bracket win the Big Ten title.

You also can't rule out a strong Big 12 team if it can dislodge Baylor and win the conference tournament.

Bracketology top seeds

The bottom of the bracket got more interesting Sunday as well.

Loyola Chicago beat Drake for the Missouri Valley title, ensuring the Ramblers a spot in the field and leaving the Bulldogs to sweat it out for a week.

The Mountain West tournament is pretty bubbly as well, and the Atlantic 10 final on Sunday could be for one spot in the tournament.

One team dropping down the bracket that we have not had to worry about of late is Maryland. The Terrapins rode a five-game winning streak over teams near the bottom of the league to a 14-10 record at the end of February. They looked comfortably in the field, especially with games at Northwestern and at home to Penn State left. However, Maryland dropped both of those, blowing a lead late on Sunday to the Nittany Lions. Now, they sit 14-12 with a conference tournament opener against the Spartans. A 14-13 overall record may be tough for the NCAA Tournament selection committee to swallow, even in a pandemic season.

I did a little bit of seed-scrubbing overnight, so some seeds may have changed for teams that did not play.