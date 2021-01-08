A new bracket projection is out and it is the first one since the debut of the NET rankings Monday. There are some anomalies in there, which is to be expected since there are not the typical number of games played that we usually have this time of year.

There have also been some odd day-to-day movements for teams that didn't play that can't really be explained by simply a change in the quality of a team's schedule. For example, Rutgers lost by 23 to Michigan State on Tuesday night. In the NET rankings on Wednesday, the Scarlet Knights had dropped from 19 to 24, while the Spartans moved up 11 spots to 109. The next day, with neither team playing, Rutgers dropped another 13 places while Michigan State moved up 28. It's like the impact of a game's results are a day behind. That is just one example.

For the first bracket, I had to use the RPI to define the quadrants, but for this and future brackets, the NET will be used. That is, after all, its job. That means you may see some counterintuitive moves in the bracket from Monday to today because resumes can look very different with the change in ranking system.

Bracketology top seeds

Check out Palm's latest bracket, field of 68, last four in and first four out

One thing that did not move was the teams on the top line of the Bracket. Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova and Texas are still the top four seeds. The highest seeded team to drop down a line was Rutgers, which went from a No. 2 seed to a No. 3 after that loss at Michigan State.

Cowboys under consideration

Oklahoma State has been added to the bracket for now. The Cowboys were given a postseason ban for the 2020-21 season, but because they are appealing, they are still eligible until that appeal is decided.

There are currently a whopping 138 games that have been postponed, all of which are conference games. Over 40 teams are currently on pause due to COVID-19 issues. This figures to be an ongoing issue all season. As far as the selection process is concerned, teams can only be judged on the schedule they played and the results of those games. They can't be given credit for a stronger or weaker schedule because of games that ended up being canceled, nor can results of those canceled games be assumed. You are what your resume says you are.

Assuming the College Football Playoff Championship Game is played as scheduled on Monday night, the next bracket projection will be Jan. 15.