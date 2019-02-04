Bracketology: Michigan State drops down to a No. 2 seed after loss to Indiana with Gonzaga a new No. 1

Michigan State must have been so excited about being elevated to the top line of my bracket Friday night after Michigan lost to Iowa that the Spartans couldn't concentrate on shooting free throws Saturday vs. Indiana.

Michigan State missed an abysmal 12 of 21 free throws in a 79-75 overtime loss to Indiana at the Breslin Center. The Hoosiers had been losers of seven in a row and was playing without senior forward Juwan Morgan, who left the game with an injury in the first half.

So the Spartans do not have this problem again, I am dropping them back down to the No. 2 line of the bracket and moving Gonzaga up to take MSU's spot as a No. 1 seed.

The Zags have not played as good of a schedule as some of the other teams on the top line, but they have laid waste to almost all of that schedule going 21-2. They also beat Duke, a fellow No. 1 seed.

Bracketology top seeds

Welcome back Hoosiers

Indiana is back in the bracket for now. The Hoosiers are now 13-9, four games above .500 which is, historically speaking, the bare minimum to get selected for the field. The Michigan State win is their best of the season, a statement which will almost certainly be true on Selection Sunday as well. IU is only 3-7 against Quadrant 1 with a lot of difficult games left, so the Hoosiers are far from safely in the field.

Huskers' slide continues

Nebraska fell out of the bracket to make room for Indiana. The wheels have come off the Cornhuskers season. They have now lost seven out of nine and five in a row since what was thought to be a statement win at Indiana. Two of those losses came at Rutgers and most recently, Illinois. If Nebraska is going to be able to save its season, the stretch of games coming up is important. They have three out of four at home.

NC State gets shot at redemption

NC State is down to a No. 10 seed after having one of the most miserable performances by a power conference school in recent memory. The Wolfpack scored just 24 points in a 47-24 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday. They shot 9 of 54 overall and 2 of 28 from 3-point range – in their own gym. There are 11 players in Division I averaging more than 24 points per game by themselves.

NC State's next game is at North Carolina on Tuesday. Surely, the Wolfpack will score more than 24 points there, but this is a team in need of a quality win. Their best win – and only one over a team currently in the bracket – is over Auburn at home. If that is still true on Selection Sunday, they probably will not make the tournament.

Opportunities ahead for Auburn

Auburn has some work to do also. The Tigers picked up a nice win over Alabama at home, but that and an early season win over Pac-12 leader Washington is all they are hanging their hats on right now. Plenty of chances remain for the Tigers to add to their list of quality wins and they need to take advantage of some of those.