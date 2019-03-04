Bracketology: Michigan State jumps back up to a No. 3 seed after Marquette loses and falls down in the bracket

The bracket is updated Monday with a couple of minor changes. Marquette dropped from a No. 3 seed to a No. 4 after a loss at home to Creighton, with Michigan State moving up to replace the Golden Eagles. Creighton is close to playing its way onto the bubble.

St. John's moved down to a No. 9 seed from a No. 8 seed. Auburn moved up into the Red Storm's spot.

St. John's has an interesting tournament resume, to say the least. The Red Storm seem to be one of those teams that shows up well against better competition, but can't be bothered otherwise. They have six Quadrant 1 wins, including a sweep of Marquette, but are just 1-5 against the three teams tied for last in the Big East. At 20-10, there is no chance they will miss the tournament entirely, but the committee will spend a lot of time trying to figure out exactly what they are going to get from this team.

Conference tournament action gets started Monday in the Atlantic Sun. Lipscomb is the top seed and a bubble team. The Bisons tied with Liberty for the regular-season title. The tournament is being played at campus sites.

Top seeds in latest Bracketology

