Bracketology: Michigan State's loss to Indiana drops the Spartans back down to a No. 2 seed with Gonzaga a new No. 1

Michigan State must have been so excited about being elevated to the top line of my bracket Friday night after Michigan lost to Iowa that the Spartans couldn't concentrate on shooting free throws Saturday vs. Indiana.

Michigan State missed an abysmal 12 of 21 free throws in a 79-75 overtime loss to Indiana at the Breslin Center. The Hoosiers had been losers of seven in a row and was playing without senior forward Juwan Morgan, who left the game with an injury in the first half.

So the Spartans do not have this problem again, I am dropping them back down to the No. 2 line of the bracket and moving Gonzaga up to take MSU's spot as a No. 1 seed.

The Zags have not played as good of a schedule as some of the other teams on the top line, but they have laid waste to almost all of that schedule going 21-2. They also beat Duke, a fellow No. 1 seed.

The entire bracket will be updated once again Sunday morning to reflect these and other changes.