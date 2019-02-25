Bracketology: Michigan State's win over Michigan causes some shuffling among No. 2 seeds
The Wolverines' loss to their in-state rival dropped them from the top No. 2 seed
Michigan's loss at home to Michigan State on Sunday has caused the bracket to get shuffled a bit again. The Wolverines had been my top No. 2 seed, but the loss slides them down the No. 2 line some and Tennessee is now in that spot.
I had the Volunteers in the same region as overall No. 1 Duke, but the bracketing rules do not allow the top No. 1 and top No. 2 seeds to be in the same region. So, I had to shuffle things around on that line and, naturally, that caused a ripple effect down the bracket.
Cincinnati and Villanova switched seeds after the Bearcats won at UConn and the defending national champions lost at Xavier. That gives Villanova four losses in its last five games with the rematch against Marquette coming up next. Cincinnati is now a No. 6 seed and the Wildcats are a No. 7 seed.
Top seeds in latest Bracketology
[Check out Palm's full bracket with all 68 seeds and the first four four teams out on our Bracketology page]
