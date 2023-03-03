The changes to the projected NCAA Tournament bracket today are all at the bottom. Rutgers, Wisconsin and Michigan lost on Thursday night, causing a shakeup around the cut-line.

Wisconsin's loss to Purdue at home -- the Badgers' sixth home loss of the season -- has knocked them off the bracket for now. Wisconsin is the first team out this morning, and as a result, have been replaced by Penn State, which also moved past Michigan after the Wolverines lost at Illinois in double overtime.

Rutgers dropped into the first four after a loss at last-place Minnesota, the Scarlet Knights' fourth Quad 3 loss of the season. In fact, the last three teams in are from the Big Ten.

After losing four of its last six, Purdue got its first win in a row Thursday night at Wisconsin. The Boilermakers also clinched the outright Big Ten championship, but that did not happen with the win -- the clinch came earlier in the evening when Michigan lost at Illinois.

Bracketology top seeds

The Big Ten standings have looked like an 11-car pileup behind the Boilermakers for most of the season. As of this morning, teams 2-12 in the conference standings are between 11-8 and 8-11. Six of those are tied for second place. Whomever is in charge of figuring out tiebreakers for the Big Ten tournament is going to have their hands full.

All of the major conference titles are set now except the ACC. UCLA was the first to clinch when Arizona lost to Arizona State on Saturday. Marquette was not the choice of many to win the Big East, but win it the Golden Eagles did. Alabama locked up the SEC with its win over Auburn on Wednesday. Bill Self won his 17th Big 12 championship in 20 years this week, which is just a remarkable run.

The ACC champion will be decided this Saturday when Pitt plays at Miami. Virginia can also tie for the title but does not win a tiebreaker with either the Panthers or Hurricanes.