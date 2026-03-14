No one in the mix for the No. 1 overall seed or the fourth No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament has flinched during conference tournament action, which sets up a high-stakes Saturday for the Bracketology picture. Duke and Arizona will each be vying for conference tournament titles while Michigan is playing in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

The Blue Devils, Wolverines and Wildcats are locks to be No. 1 seeds regardless of what happens. But their order will be determined by the final results that transpire before Sunday's selection show on CBS. If Duke beats Virginia in the ACC Tournament title game, it will be well-positioned to claim the No. 1 overall seed.

However, there is little separating the Blue Devils from Arizona and Michigan. If Arizona takes out Houston for the Big 12 Tournament crown, the Wildcats will also have a strong case to be No. 1 overall.

Bracketology locks ahead of Selection Sunday: We think these teams are safely in and these have work to do David Cobb

Then, there is Michigan, which is meeting Wisconsin with a spot in Sunday's Big Ten Tournament title game on the line. The Wolverines will be seeking to avenge a Jan. 10 home loss against the Badgers, who handed them their only Big Ten loss of the regular season. Michigan is alive and well in the race for the No. 1 overall spot, especially if Duke falters.

Ultimately, the race for the No. 1 overall seed is a fight for bragging rights. The expected regions for each team won't change, regardless of their order. But claiming the top spot in the field of 68 is an honor, and that distinction will be earned as conference tournaments come to a close.

Bracketology top seeds





Check out the full field of 68 at the CBS Sports Bracketology hub.

Battle for No. 2 seeds

The battle for the last two No. 2 seeds in the 2026 NCAA Tournament is coming down to the wire after a consequential Friday of action. Purdue has risen onto the No. 2 seed line for now in CBS Sports Bracketology, but its staying power there may be dictated by its Big Ten Tournament semifinal showdown with UCLA on Saturday.

If the Boilermakers win that one, they are well-positioned to stay. If they lose, they are at risk of dropping back behind Iowa State since the Cyclones own a decisive head-to-head win over Purdue from Dec. 6. A side-by-side scrub of the two teams within the committee room might go the Cyclones' way for that reason.

Then, there is the Virginia question. If the Cavaliers upset Duke in the ACC Tournament title game, could the Cavaliers enter the No. 2 seed conversation? Slaying the Blue Devils would bring a significant boost for a Virginia team that already rates as a top-10 team in the results-based metrics used by the selection committee. The Cavaliers are lagging a bit in predictive metrics, but beating Duke would help change that.

The final No. 1 seed debate

If Houston takes out Arizona in the Big 12 Tournament title game on Saturday, the Cougars will have a solid argument to be the fourth No. 1 seed. The spot is Florida's to lose, and the Gators don't appear ready to relinquish it anytime soon. But if UF fails to win the SEC Tournament and the Cougars topple Arizona, they will be in a prime position.

UConn needs to win the Big East Tournament over St. John's and likely needs Houston and Florida to lose in order to have a shot at the fourth No. 1 seed.