Iowa State supplanted UConn on Monday in the updated CBS Sports Bracketology model as the fourth No. 1 seed, bumping the 21-1 Huskies to a projected No. 2 seed on the heels of ISU's fourth consecutive win over the weekend. The. Cyclones (20-2) and Huskies each have a 5-1 record in Quadrant 1 opportunities, and while the former ranks higher than the latter at KenPom, BartTorvik and the NET, the latter has a better Wins Above Bubble (WAB) metric -- which is results-based and generated to quantify how many more or fewer wins a team compiled compared to what a bubble team would average against the same schedule -- as well as a perfect 8-0 record vs. Quad 2 foes.

All that to say: the margin between ISU and UConn is obviously razor-thin. And the change coming after ISU's 95-61 win on Sunday suggests it did well for the Cyclones particularly in the NET, which factors in scoring margin. It should be a tight race for the final couple spots on the No. 1 seed line all the way into March.

Two teams out of the Big Ten (Nebraska and Illinois) and one from the Big 12 (Houston) could have plenty of say about the top-seeded teams come tourney time, too. Illinois, which remained a projected No. 2 seed Monday, defeated Nebraska on Sunday, and has now won 11 straight dating back more than a month. The Illini have work to do to make a real push for a No. 1 seed but a Big Ten title could propel them there.

That is true of the Cornhuskers, too, who have a combined 11 wins vs. Quad 1 and 2 opponents -- fewer than only five teams in the sport. Despite two consecutive losses, they are still 20-2 on the season, one game back in the Big Ten standings and in control of navigating to a No. 1 seed. Nebraska has only been seeded higher than a No. 6 once before -- and that was 35 years ago when it was a No. 3 seed and bounced in the first round.

Bracketology top seeds





Illinois has eyes on a No. 1 seed

Illinois entered Sunday a projected No. 2 seed -- and the No. 7 overall team -- and ended the day as the top No. 2 seed (and No. 5 overall team) after its 78-69 road win over Nebraska. The Illini have won 11 straight since their 83-80 home loss to Nebraska on Dec. 13 and are tied atop the Big Ten regular-season standings with Michigan. Their scorching run the last month-plus has positioned them to potentially leap onto the No. 1 seed line should they keep their momentum rolling, which could give the Big Ten two No. 1 seeds this March if Michigan maintains its standing.

Florida jumps to No. 4 seed after thumping Alabama

Florida moved from a No. 5 seed to a No. 4 seed in CBS Sports' Bracketology projections after its impressive 100-77 victory at home Sunday over Alabama. The Gators are No. 12 in the NET rankings and have won 11 of their last 13 games after a 5-4 start to the season.

Big stakes in the Big 12 on Monday

Kansas is up to the No. 12 overall team (the last No. 3 seed) in Monday's updated projections -- and positioned to continue rising Monday night. The Jayhawks go on the road to face Texas Tech, where the CBS Sports Bracketology model indicates a KU loss would bump it down to a No. 4 seed -- while a Texas Tech win would bump it from a No. 5 to a No. 4 seed.

The Big 12 is represented well in Monday's projections with seven teams inside the bracket. That is fourth among all conferences behind the SEC (11), Big Ten (10) and ACC (9), but it includes two No. 1 seeds (Arizona and Iowa State), a No. 2 seed (Houston) and a No. 3 seed (Kansas). BYU and Texas Tech (projected No. 5 seeds) and UCF (a projected No. 9 seed) round out the teams from the league currently in the 68-team field