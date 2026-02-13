Saturday's showdown between No. 9 Kansas and No. 5 Iowa State could have a major impact on what the No. 2 seed line in CBS Sports Bracketology looks like coming out of the weekend. The Cyclones and Jayhawks are each No. 3 seeds, according to our model. But if Purdue falls in a tricky road spot at Iowa, the winner between KU and ISU could be in position to rise.

Whether the outcome results in immediate Bracketology movement or not, the game will be a longterm indicator of where these teams are headed. Kansas is on an eight-game winning streak that began with an 84-63 home win over Iowa State on Jan. 13. The stretch now also includes a Monday night victory against previously unbeaten Arizona that came as the Jayhawks played without star guard Darryn Peterson.

With a whopping five Quad1A wins, which are viewed as high-end gold plating, the Jayhawks are amassing quite a resume. In fact, with a Wins Above Bubble (WAB) ranking of No. 6 nationally, Kansas would absolutely be in the mix for a No. 2 seed if the committee met today. Throw in a victory at Iowa State and the case gets even stronger.

The Cyclones on the other hand are limping in a bit after falling 62-55 at TCU. Since starting 16-0, Iowa State its just 5-3. None of those five wins have come against the Big 12's best opposition, and an ugly (albeit Quad 1) loss at Cincinnati is also mixed in. With Houston and BYU up next, Iowa State needs to hold serve at home against the Jayhawks.

Bracketology top seeds





Check out the full field of 68 at the CBS Sports Bracketology hub.

Florida coming on strong

If Florida keeps it rolling on Saturday when Kentucky comes to visit, the Gators are soon going to find themselves knocking on the door of the No. 2 seed conversation. Since their 5-4 start — those four losses coming by a combined 15 points — the Gators are 13-2. Since their loss at Missouri on Jan. 3, they have rated No. 1 nationally in overall efficiency, per barttorvik.com. While their resume metrics are still rising to fit the bill (Florida is No. 14 in WAB), the Gators are absolutely looking like a team capable of winning back-to-back national titles.

Bracketology Bubble Watch: Miami University faces Quad 4 landmine vs. Ohio as Redhawks seek 25-0 start David Cobb

Huge game out west

If the season ended today with someone other than Santa Clara winning the WCC Tournament, the Broncos would have roughly a 50-50 chance of making the field, per the CBS Sports Bracketology model. The Broncos are in possession of an interesting tournament profile that places them around 40th overall in both resume and predictive metrics. But with just one Quad 1 win and an ugly Quad 4 loss to Loyola Chicago from back in December, things are tenuous. Beating Gonzaga on Saturday night would do wonders, as it would give Santa Clara another statement win to go along with its Jan. 17 victory over Saint Mary's.