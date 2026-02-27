Miami (Ohio) faces Western Michigan on the road Friday night as the RedHawks seek to reach 29-0 in their quest to become the first college basketball team to finish the regular season undefeated since Gonzaga in 2020-21. Despite its gaudy record, Miami is still not a lock for the NCAA Tournament.

The Redhawks are a No. 11 seed in CBS Sports' Bracketology entering the weekend because they are projected to receive the MAC's automatic bid. If Miami dropped a game at any point along the way and failed to win the MAC Tournament, its at-large credentials would be up for debate.

With a solid No. 32 standing in the all-important Wins Above Bubble (WAB) metric, Miami is firmly in at-large territory for now. But even a single loss against MAC opposition would inflict significant damage on Miami's resume metrics. Without any Quad 1 victories to fall back upon and with just one Quad 2 victory, the Redhawks are attempting to thread a needle heading into Selection Sunday.

Their Friday showdown at Western Michigan is just one of over a dozen games with NCAA Tournament bubble implications this weekend. Here's the full rundown of the bubble picture and the bubble battles to watch entering the weekend.

Bubble teams in action Friday

Miami (Ohio)

at Western Michigan | 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Entering the weekend: No. 11 seed (auto-bid)

Game status: Quad 4

The RedHawks are closing in on history, sitting just three games away from a perfect regular season. This trip to Western Michigan is the easiest remaining hurdle, but because it's a Quad 4 game, it could also be the costliest potential landmine. Even after a 28-0 start, Miami's NCAA Tournament hopes aren't completely solidified due to a lackluster schedule that has featured zero Quad 1 games and just one Quad 2 game. There is still room for a nightmare scenario in which a late-season stumble and MAC Tournament loss leave this team on the wrong side of the bubble.

Bubble teams in action Saturday

Seton Hall

at UConn | 12 p.m. (FS1)

Entering the weekend: First Four Out

Game status: Quad 1

Seton Hall has a lot of ground to make up, but beating UConn on the road would cover a nice chunk of it. This would be one of the 10 best victories posted by anyone in college basketball this season, and it would prove to the selection committee that the Pirates are worthy of a hard look. But if Seton Hall can't pull a mammoth upset, this will likely be the end of the road for the Pirates' at-large aspirations.

VCU

vs. Fordham | 12:30 p.m. (USA)

Entering the weekend: First Four Out

Game status: Quad 4

The Rams are an interesting case study because the average of their resume metrics is hovering in the mid-40s. Generally speaking, that's fringe at-large territory. But there isn't a single victory a projected at-large team, and VCU is just 4-7 across the top two quadrants. Playing Fordham is a nothing-burger, but it gives VCU a chance to reset the vibes after more than a week off since a disappointing loss to Saint Louis.

Missouri

at Mississippi State | 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Entering the weekend: No. 9 seed

Game status: Quad 2

Missouri is the perfect example of why you should like at WAB instead of NET. If all you saw was Missouri's No. 58 NET ranking, you might think the Tigers have no business in the at-large conversation. But with a highly respectable No. 35 WAB ranking, Mizzou is actually in decent shape. Coming off a win over Tennessee -- its fifth Quad 1 win -- Missouri would have to fall hard down the stretch to miss the dance.

Clemson

vs. Louisville | 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Entering the weekend: No. 9 seed

Game status: Quad 1

Four straight losses have dropped Clemson from the ACC title race into the bubble conversation. At 10-7 across Quads 1 and 2, the Tigers are still OK for now. But facing Louisville and North Carolina (Tuesday on the road) isn't the easiest way to get back on track. Clemson likely needs to win two of its final three games to feel good entering the ACC Tournament.

New Mexico

vs. San Diego State | 2 p.m. (CBS)

Entering the weekend: First Four Out

Game status: Quad 2

New Mexico dropped onto the wrong side of the bubble following a 67-60 Quad 1 loss at Nevada on Tuesday. The Lobos are hovering around 50th in results-based metrics. They will likely need to be in the mid-40s come Selection Sunday to have a realistic chance at inclusion. Any way you slice it, closing the regular season with a win at Utah State would be huge. But evening the season series with San Diego State would keep the Lobos in position along the cut line.

San Diego State

at New Mexico | 2 p.m. (CBS)

Entering the weekend: No. 11 seed (auto-bid)

Game status: Quad 1

The Mountain West could get anywhere from 1 to 3 bids, depending on how things play out for San Diego State and New Mexico. The Aztecs are currently "in" the CBS Sports Bracketology field as the league's automatic bid recipient. But, from an at-large perspective, they are just 53rd in WAB and have work to do. This game is critical because it's the best game the Aztecs have left in the regular season.

UCLA

at Minnesota | 2 p.m. (FS1)

Entering the weekend: No. 9 seed

Game status: Quad 1

Coming off a blowout loss at Michigan State on Feb. 17, the Bruins had dropped three of five games and two straight by a combined margin of 53 points. Things appeared to be going south in a hurry. But consecutive victories over Illinois and USC have restored UCLA's tournament trajectory. If the Bruins win two of three down the stretch, they will likely head to the Big Ten Tournament in a strong position.

Georgia

vs. South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Entering the weekend: No. 10 seed

Game status: Quad 3

Georgia is in good shape, but a loss here would change that. Falling at home to a bad South Carolina team would bring an estimated WAB hit of roughly 0.80, which would translate to a 5-7 spot drop in WAB ranking. That would put Georgia in the low-to-mid 40s, which is close to the likely cut line. But if the Bulldogs take care of business against a team they should beat, they'll head into the final week of the regular season on solid footing.

USC

vs. Nebraska | 4 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Entering the weekend: Next Four Out

Game status: Quad 1

It might feel like USC is a lost cause amid a four-game losing streak. But the Trojans have consecutive Quad 1 opportunities ahead, starting Saturday against Nebraska. If they close on a three-game winning streak -- or win 2 of 3 and get some favorable results from other bubble teams -- they could still head to the Big Ten Tournament with some at-large pulse. Pulling that off is going to require some rapid improvement, though, because this team is flunking the eye test.

California

vs. Pitt | 4 p.m. (ACC Network)

Entering the weekend: Last Four In

Game status: Quad 3

Playing lowly Pitt at home is nothing but a landmine for Cal. It's a no-reward, high-risk proposition, and the Bears better be ready. With wins over four projected tournament teams (UCLA, North Carolina, Miami and SMU), Cal is looking good from a resume perspective. That would change quickly if the Bears slip up against the Panthers.

Texas

at Texas A&M | 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Entering the weekend: No. 10 seed

Game status: Quad 1

Texas had Florida on the ropes until the final seven minutes on Wednesday. That's when the Gators mashed the gas pedal, showing their elite gear and leaving the Longhorns in the dust. Missing out on a potential resume-defining win was a bummer. Still, Texas should have no problem flushing that and getting up for Texas A&M. After losing its first meeting with the Aggies at home back on Jan. 17, Texas will be out for revenge in a high-intensity "double bubble" battle.

Texas A&M

vs. Texas | 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Entering the weekend: Last Four In

Game status: Quad 2

Seeing Bucky McMillan's high-octane system back in the NCAA Tournament would be entertaining. Remember, his Samford team took Kansas down to the wire during a 2024 first-round game. Now in his first season with the Aggies, McMillan has more talent. But he still needs a couple more wins to feel safe after A&M struggled through a four-game losing skid to open February.

TCU

at Kansas State | 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Entering the weekend: Last Four In

Game status: Quad 2

TCU has won five of its past six games to reach 18-10 (8-7 Big 12) heading into the weekend. The Horned Frogs own a resume that is all over the map. It includes wins over Florida, Wisconsin and Iowa State but losses to Notre Dame, Utah and Colorado. The demonstrated ability to beat high-caliber opposition bodes well for Jamie Dixon's club in the selection discussion, but the Horned Frogs need to win two of three down the stretch.

Santa Clara

vs. Oregon State | 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Entering the weekend: Last Four In

Game status: Quad 4

Santa Clara lost at home to Gonzaga on Feb. 14 and fell at Saint Mary's on Wednesday. The Gaels needed to win one of those two games to feel safe-ish. Now they have to take care of business against Oregon State and then gear up for a potentially tense WCC Tournament. Beating the Zags or Gaels on a neutral floor would be significant for a Santa Clara team that is 1-5 in Quad 1.

Auburn

vs. Ole Miss | 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Entering the weekend: No. 10 seed

Game status: Quad 3

Generally speaking, a Quad 3 game this time of year is nothing but a needless risk for a team on the bubble. But in Auburn's case, hosting Ole Miss could be viewed as a welcome reprieve. After a stretch of six losses in seven games, Auburn just needs wins. Ole Miss is limping in on a 10-game losing streak, which should allow the Tigers to regain their footing.

Virginia Tech

at North Carolina | 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Entering the weekend: Next Four Out

Game status: Quad 1

Virginia Tech fans who have seen their team drop four of its past six games might wonder why the Hokies are still showing up in a bubble watch. But beating North Carolina on the road would send Virginia Tech surging back toward the cut line, as it would bring a projected 5-8 spot rise in WAB ranking for the Hokies. A season-ending road game at Virginia is also a big opportunity. It'll take a big upset or two, but the Hokies aren't dead yet.

Saint Mary's

vs. Gonzaga | 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Entering the weekend: No. 10 seed

Game status: Quad 1

Saint Mary's averages out as a top-30 team across both results-based and predictive metrics looked at by the selection committee. But while the Gaels are 8-1 in Quad 2, they remain winless in Quad 1. Wednesday night's 86-67 home win over Santa Clara was the best win of the season for the Gaels, which is a little concerning. Toppling Gonzaga one last time before the Bulldogs leave for the Pac-12 would make for some great insurance.

Bubble teams in action Sunday

Ohio State

vs. No. 8 Purdue | 1:30 p.m. (CBS)

Entering the weekend: First Four Out

Game status: Quad 1

Ohio State got second-leading scorer John Mobley Jr. back from a three-game injury absence, but the Buckeyes looked flat anyway during a 74-57 loss at Iowa on Wednesday. That was the Buckeyes' last chance to beat an at-large team in a true road environment, and they flunked it. Hosting Purdue marks Ohio State's last guaranteed opportunity to make any sort of statement.

Indiana

vs. No. 13 Michigan State | 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Entering the weekend: Next Four Out

Game status: Quad 1

Indiana's combined total of four victories across Quad 1 and Quad 2 is the fewest of any high-major team in the top 60 of the NET. That's the bad news. The good news is that IU has wins over projected tournament teams Purdue, UCLA and Wisconsin. There are several different ways to interpret this resume, but the Hoosiers desperately need to stop the bleeding after dropping three straight.