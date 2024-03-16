One day out from Selection Sunday and there's been a change along the top line. Tennessee's loss to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals has dropped the Volunteers down to a 2-seed. The Vols are replaced along the top line by North Carolina, which beat Pitt in the ACC Tournament semifinals. The Tar Heels will play potential bid-stealer NC State for the ACC title on Saturday.

The A-10 will bring a bid-stealer, but in a twist of irony the stolen bid could be Dayton's. The Flyers have played themselves down the bracket since being noted as a candidate for the selection committee's top 16 back on Feb. 17.

There is also a potential bid-stealing situation in the American. Florida Atlantic will be an at-large team, but South Florida is the top seed. The Bulls need to win the automatic bid to get in.

Bracketology top seeds

