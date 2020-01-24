Bracketology: Ohio State was a No. 1 seed a month ago, but is in danger of being left out of the field of 68

Another bracket projection is up this morning and if you happening to be looking for Ohio State, you are going to have to look down. Way down.

On Dec. 15, the Buckeyes were 9-0 heading into their game at Minnesota. A win would have made Ohio State the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll the following day.

That win didn't come. The Buckeyes lost to the Gophers 84-71, but even then nobody expected that to be just the first of many losses. After all, Ohio State won its next two games, including a victory over Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas.

Since then, Ohio State has lost six of seven, including a home game to Wisconsin and Thursday's 62-59 home loss to Minnesota, giving the Gophers the season sweep. The Buckeyes have fallen from a No. 1 seed in the bracket I posted a few days before Christmas to a No. 10 seed this morning, about a month later.

And things could get worse before they get better. It has been well documented how difficult it has been to win on the road in the Big Ten this season. Ohio State now has three of its next four away from home. The first of those is at Northwestern, which is considered one of the easier road games to win, but the way the Buckeyes are going, there are no sure things. If Ohio State cannot get things turned around soon, it may not be in the bracket at all.

Top teams hit the road: There is no movement at the top of the bracket, but we might see some by Monday. Baylor, the No. 1 overall seed, will have its hands full on the road at Florida in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Saturday. San Diego State, also a No. 1 seed, starts a stretch of three road games out of four in the Mountain West at UNLV on Sunday. Finally, No. 2 seed Dayton travels to Richmond on Sunday to take on the Spiders, which moved into the bottom of the bracket this morning.

Bracketology top seeds

Click here to see where your team is in Palm's latest bracket and seed list

Memphis slips after blowout loss: If you need any more evidence that uncapped margin of victory matters in the NET, check out what happened to Memphis. The Tigers took one of the more head-scratching losses of the season at Tulsa on Wednesday. It isn't that Tulsa is terrible or anything like that. It's the 80-40 score that is shocking.

In the NET, the fall was relatively precipitous. The Tigers dropped 15 places, from 26 to 41. Tulsa, on the other hand, jumped up almost 20 spots, from 85 to 66.

Memphis dropped down to a No. 9 seed in the bracket, and it took Wichita State down with them. The Shockers were counting Memphis as their best win of the season and a win over a borderline top 25 team, even at home, is nice to have. The win over the Tigers is still Wichita State's best win, but it no longer counts as a Quadrant 1 win. The damage to the Shockers' profile, along with the results of some other teams in that part of the bracket, have moved them down to a No. 8 seed.