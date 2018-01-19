Bracketology: Purdue, Duke move up, join Villanova, Virginia as No. 1 seeds

A new bracket is up with two new No. 1 seeds joining Villanova and Virginia. Purdue and Duke have moved up to the top line, supplanting Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

There is no hotter team in the nation that the Boilermakers, who currently are on a 14-game winning streak. Eleven of those wins have come by double digits. No team can match Purdue's seven Tier 1 wins. The Boilermakers have not been this good or this high in the rankings since Robbie Hummel had two good knees.

Duke moves up two lines this week, not so much because of what the Blue Devils did as much as what happened around them. Duke has a number of quality wins, including one over slumping Michigan State. However, their two losses have come to non-tournament teams.

Big 12 has 3 out of 4 No. 2 seeds

The Big 12 owns the No. 2-line in the bracket, with three of the four spots belonging to league members. Kansas, which has returned to its familiar place at the top of the conference standings, is joined by the Red Raiders and Sooners, which dropped a seed since Monday. West Virginia, which blew a big lead to the Jayhawks at home this week, is the top No. 3. Xavier is the interloper among that group of Big 12 powerhouses.

Big jump for Gaels, Shockers slip

Saint Mary's is the biggest mover this week, jumping up five seeds to No. 6 after a huge win at Gonzaga on Thursday night. The Gaels have a somewhat thin resume still, but a quality win on the road and only two losses pushes them into the bottom part of the top 25.

Wichita State fell the farthest since Monday, losing three seeds to land as a No. 5. It was only nine spots on the s-curve (8 to 17), but that is how it works sometimes. The home loss to SMU, which just misses getting into today's bracket, damages an otherwise soft resume. The Shockers have just one win over an at-large quality team, which came against Marquette in the Maui Invitational. Their loss to Notre Dame is not as damaging as the numbers suggest because that was before the Irish lost Bonzie Colson.

More access to more metrics

It was revealed Thursday that the "team sheets" used by the selection committee to evaluate teams for selection and seeding will now including several independent ranking systems, such as those created by Jeff Sagarin and Ken Pomeroy. This data has already been available to the committee in recent years separate from the team sheets, so this change was made simply to make it easier for committee members to locate it. As I have reported before, these rankings are no more valuable to a team alone than the RPI. No single ranking or even composite of rankings drives the decision making process for the committee.

You may hear others talk about tournament resumes and refer to things like "top 50 wins in KenPom," but that is not part of the criteria used by the committee, so it is incorrect to call it part of a tournament resume. The RPI is the only ranking used for such groupings. This season, the committee has changed how that grouping is done, and you can read about that here.