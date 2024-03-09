Boise State won 79-77 in overtime at San Diego State on Friday night, which moved the Aztecs down a seed to a No. 5 and the Broncos to move up a seed to No. 7 in Saturday's bracket.

BYU moved up to a No. 4 seed, replacing San Diego State. That gives the Big 12 five teams in the top 16, so it will be impossible to follow the bracketing rule of keeping teams from the same conference in the top 16 in different regions.

Toledo claimed the top seed in the MAC tournament and as a result, replaced Akron in today's bracket.

The first automatic bid of the 2024 NCAA Tournament will go out Saturday. Ohio Valley top seed Little Rock will face third seeded Morehead State for the OVC Tournament title.

Every conference that has not already done so completes its regular season on Saturday except for the American Athletic Conference and the Big Ten, which finish up on Sunday.

Check out Palm's latest bracket, Bubble Watch and full field of 68 at the Bracketology hub.

Bracketology top seeds

