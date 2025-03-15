NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Losses by Auburn and Michigan State on Saturday likely assured that the SEC will have multiple No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the modern era when the field of 68 is revealed Sunday on CBS.

Entering the day, Auburn was the top overall seed, followed by Duke, Houston and Florida on the top line, with the Tigers, Blue Devils and Cougars virtually assured of finishing in those spots, according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm.

The fourth No. 1 seed is still in play, but after Tennessee beat Auburn 70-65 in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament and Wisconsin defeated Michigan State 77-74 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, the race has some clarity.

"I believe the SEC Tournament champion now will be the fourth No. 1 seed," CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Palm said.

Had the Tigers won the SEC Tournament and had Michigan State won the Big Ten Tournament, the final No. 1 seed line could have consisted of Auburn (SEC), Duke (ACC), Houston (Big 12), and Michigan State (Big Ten).

But with either Florida or Tennessee guaranteed to win the SEC Tournament, that team will be well-positioned to end up on the No. 1 seed line. Michigan State's loss could also end up being particularly helpful for a team like Tennessee if the Volunteers cut down the nets.

Tennessee entered the day as a projected No. 2 seed in Palm's Bracketology but could usurp Florida on the No. 1 line if they take a 2-1 edge in their season series with the Gators. The Vols no longer have to worry about the Spartans, either.

If Florida wins, it will be a virtual lock as a No. 1 seed. However, if the Vols take the title, it will create an interesting Tennessee vs. Florida debate for the final spot on the 1-line. Tennessee would be 12-6 in Quad 1 opportunities with a victory, while Florida would be 10-5 in such games with a loss.

The SEC is also on track to place 13 or 14 teams in the Big Dance, which will shatter the Big East's old record of 11, which was set in 2011 when the league had 16 teams. When the NCAA Tournament consisted of 48 teams in 1980, both Kentucky and LSU received No. 1 seeds.