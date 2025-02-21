A new projected bracket is up on the Bracketology hub and there is no change on the top two lines. That may not be the case when the bracket is updated Monday.

Alabama is still No. 2 overall seed despite the loss at Missouri, but the Crimson Tide host Kentucky on Saturday. A loss to the Wildcats would certainly drop Alabama down to a No. 2 seed.

The most likely team to replace the Crimson Tide would be the winner of a battle of No. 2 seeds, also on Saturday. No. 5 overall seed Tennessee is at No. 6 overall seed Texas A&M and the loser of that game will definitely stay on the No. 2 line.

Also in that part of the bracket, No. 3 seed Iowa State travels to No. 2 seed Houston. A win for the Cyclones would move them up a spot, although the Cougars may not necessarily move down. It could depend on what other teams do. The other No. 2 seed Wisconsin will play host to Oregon on Saturday.

No. 1 seed Duke and Illinois will play a nonconference game on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The Blue Devils, the No. 3 overall seed, play a game there most years if they can, but it couldn't be worked out in the typical nonconference part of the calendar. So, they tried for a late one and found a willing partner in the Illini.

Duke may be catching Illinois at a good time. The Fighting Illini have lost two in a row to drop to seventh place in the Big Ten. Still, this is a Quad 1 game for Duke, which is welcome since the Blue Devils have only played three in their previous fifteen games, all of which were ACC contests.

Kansas drops one seed-line

Kansas, despite getting blown out at BYU on Tuesday to complete a lost trip to the state of Utah, only fell one line to a No. 6 seed. The Jayhawks were a No. 4 seed less than a week ago when the NCAA released its top 16 seeds.

This is the second straight season where things seem to be going sideways for Kansas late in the year. Last season, the Jayhawks lost three of their last four games in the regular season, including one to unranked BYU. Two weeks before that, they took a 29-point loss at unranked Texas Tech. Then, they lost by 20 to No. 11 seed Cincinnati in the Big 12 Tournament. That was followed by a four-point win over No. 13 seed Samford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before a 21-point loss to Gonzaga.

