Another set of upsets had caused some shuffling in Friday's bracket. Tennessee, Saint Mary's, Kentucky and North Carolina are among the teams that took a hit due to unexpected losses since Monday's bracket update.

One thing that didn't change much was the top line of the bracket. Purdue and Alabama are still the top two teams overall. Kansas and Texas swapped the third and fourth spots after the Jayhawks defeated the Longhorns at the Phog on Monday night.

Tennessee had something of a case to be part of the top line of the bracket prior to losing at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night. After all, the Volunteers have wins over Kansas and Texas. Their problems are that the quality of their wins drops off after those two and that most of their losses have come to teams that are not in contention for a spot in the bracket. The Volunteers fell from a No. 2 seed to a No. 3 seed with UCLA taking Tennessee's place on the second line after jumping up from a No. 4 seed.

Bracketology top seeds

Check out Palm's latest bracket, full field of 68 and all the teams on the bubble on the Bracketology hub.

Kentucky slips, is last team in



Also on Wednesday, Kentucky lost at home again, this time to Arkansas. That is already the Wildcats' third loss in Rupp Arena this season, following Kansas and the disastrous loss to South Carolina. If not for the win at Tennessee, this team would look to be well on its way to the NIT. As it is, they are projected to the First Four as a No. 11 seed and one of the "Last Four In."

The Razorbacks, a No. 10 seed, are still without Nick Smith, Jr. although he has returned to practice. If he can come back and play at the level that has NBA scouts drooling, that would be a big boost to Arkansas' tournament hopes. The Razorbacks are already without Trevon Brazile, who is out for the season with a knee injury.

UNC and UK in First Four?

North Carolina lost at Wake Forest on Wednesday night, and I am not sure that was technically an upset. That is pretty much all you need to know about the state of Tar Heel basketball. They are the last team in the bracket as a No. 11 seed. North Carolina's only Quadrant 1 win remains vs. Ohio State, which has fallen to 11-13 and may not be a Quad 1 win much longer.

Can you imagine a First Four with Kentucky and North Carolina? How about an NIT with both? There is still a long way to go though.

Saint Mary's loss to Loyola-Marymount is costly

Saint Mary's followed up its big win over Gonzaga with an overtime loss at LMU on Thursday. The Lions also ended the Zags' 76-game home winning streak earlier this season, so at least they know how to rise to an occasion.

The loss was the Gaels' third of their five this season to a team that will not be playing in the NCAA Tournament. They also have Quad 3 losses against Washington and at home to Colorado State. That matches the number of their Quad 1 wins. No team has ever received a top four seed with two or fewer Quad 1 wins and as many or more Quad 3 or worse losses. That does not mean it will not happen this season. And, of course, there is still time for Saint Mary's to add to those totals but for now, the Gaels are a No. 5 seed.

Big 12 approaches record

The Big 12 is up to eight teams in the bracket, which would be a record for the percentage of teams from one conference. The conference has had seven of its ten teams get into the field five times (2021, 2018, 2016, 2015, 2014) and the 10-team Big East of 2017 accomplished that feat as well.

Here are the conferences with multiple bids in the updated bracket.

Multi-bid conferences in latest Bracketology