It was another chaotic weekend of college basketball. The top three teams in Friday's projected bracket secured wins, but nine of the other 13 teams among the top four seeds lost, including all four of the previous No. 2 seeds (Kentucky, Marquette, Michigan State and Florida).

That caused a bit of a shake-up that saw No. 3 seed Tennessee jump back up to the top line as the fourth No. 1 seed. That gives the SEC three teams on the top line of the bracket. If that happens this season, and I would not be surprised if it did, it would be the third time one conference put three teams in the bracket as No. 1 seeds.

The other times were with the ACC in 2019 (Duke, North Carolina, Virginia) and the Big East in 2009 (Louisville, Pitt, UConn). In each of those seasons, one of those teams emerged as the national champion.

Texas A&M and Purdue moved up to No. 2 seeds, while Iowa State and Kentucky dropped to the No. 3 line.

The Cyclones led the misery for the top three Big 12 teams in the bracket last Friday. They got drilled at home by Kansas State for their second straight loss. Kansas blew a 21-point lead – the largest in its history – in a loss at Baylor. Houston's overtime loss at home to Texas Tech is relatively tame by comparison.

Iowa State is at Kansas on Monday and each team's desperation should be on full display. The Jayhawks have been uncharastically beatable at home this season. Relatively speaking, of course. Kansas has already lost to West Virginia and Houston at Phog Allen Fieldhouse and probably should have lost to UCF.

