Bracketology: Tennessee's victory over Kentucky vaults the Volunteers to a No. 1 seed, Wildcats drop to a No. 2

Tennessee exacted revenge against Kentucky on Saturday in a 71-52 victory vs. UK and will move back up to the top line of the projected bracket when it is posted on Sunday. The Wildcats, who were a No. 1 seed entering the game, will fall back down to the No. 2 line.

At 25-3, with eight Quadrant 1 wins and losses only to top 20 teams, the Volunteers have earned their place as a No. 1 seed. Tennessee's losses have been to Kansas on a neutral court, at Kentucky and at LSU.

Of course, these two could still meet again in the SEC Tournament.

It was a short stay on the top line for the Cats, who moved from a No. 2 seed up to a No. 1 last week by taking Tennessee's spot after the Volunteers fell to LSU in overtime.

Kentucky fell to 24-5 and had its four-game winning streak snapped vs. UT.

Virginia, the projected overall No. 1 seed, had an easy 73-49 victory vs. Pitt earlier Saturday. No. 2 overall seed Gonzaga faces Saint Mary's later in its last regular-season game before the WCC Tournament begins Thursday. No. 3 overall seed Duke also had an easy time Saturday in a 87-57 victory over Miami.

Bracketology No. 1 seeds

No. 1 overall No. 2 overall No. 3 overall No. 4 overall No. 1 seeds Virginia Gonzaga Duke Tennessee

