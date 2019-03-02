Bracketology: Tennessee's victory over Kentucky vaults the Volunteers to a No. 1 seed, Wildcats drop to a No. 2

Tennessee's win over UK puts the Vols back on the top line of the projected bracket

Tennessee exacted revenge against Kentucky on Saturday in a 71-52 victory vs. UK and will move back up to the top line of the projected bracket when it is posted on Sunday. The Wildcats, who were a No. 1 seed entering the game, will fall back down to the No. 2 line.

At 25-3, with eight Quadrant 1 wins and losses only to top 20 teams, the Volunteers have earned their place as a No. 1 seed. Tennessee's losses have been to Kansas on a neutral court, at Kentucky and at LSU.

Of course, these two could still meet again in the SEC Tournament.

It was a short stay on the top line for the Cats, who moved from a No. 2 seed up to a No. 1 last week by taking Tennessee's spot after the Volunteers fell to LSU in overtime. 

Kentucky fell to 24-5 and had its four-game winning streak snapped vs. UT.

Virginia, the projected overall No. 1 seed, had an easy 73-49 victory vs. Pitt earlier Saturday. No. 2 overall seed Gonzaga faces Saint Mary's later in its last regular-season game before the WCC Tournament begins Thursday. No. 3 overall seed Duke also had an easy time Saturday in a 87-57 victory over Miami. 

Bracketology No. 1 seeds

No. 1 overall

No. 2 overall

No. 3 overall

No. 4 overall

No. 1 seeds

[Check out Palm's full bracket with all 68 seeds and the first four four teams out on our Bracketology page]

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jerry Palm started writing about sports on the Internet right after Al Gore invented it. He was the first to bring RPI out in the open and is one of the pioneers of predicting the March Madness bracket.... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories