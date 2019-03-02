Bracketology: Tennessee's victory over Kentucky vaults the Volunteers to a No. 1 seed, Wildcats drop to a No. 2
Tennessee's win over UK puts the Vols back on the top line of the projected bracket
Tennessee exacted revenge against Kentucky on Saturday in a 71-52 victory vs. UK and will move back up to the top line of the projected bracket when it is posted on Sunday. The Wildcats, who were a No. 1 seed entering the game, will fall back down to the No. 2 line.
At 25-3, with eight Quadrant 1 wins and losses only to top 20 teams, the Volunteers have earned their place as a No. 1 seed. Tennessee's losses have been to Kansas on a neutral court, at Kentucky and at LSU.
Of course, these two could still meet again in the SEC Tournament.
It was a short stay on the top line for the Cats, who moved from a No. 2 seed up to a No. 1 last week by taking Tennessee's spot after the Volunteers fell to LSU in overtime.
Kentucky fell to 24-5 and had its four-game winning streak snapped vs. UT.
Virginia, the projected overall No. 1 seed, had an easy 73-49 victory vs. Pitt earlier Saturday. No. 2 overall seed Gonzaga faces Saint Mary's later in its last regular-season game before the WCC Tournament begins Thursday. No. 3 overall seed Duke also had an easy time Saturday in a 87-57 victory over Miami.
Bracketology No. 1 seeds
Vols impressive in win over Kentucky
The Vols are now 25-3 overall, 14-2 in the SEC and tied with LSU atop the league standings
Tennessee easily beats Kentucky
The No. 7 Volunteers cruised to an easy victory vs. the No. 4 Wildcats
