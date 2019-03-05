Bracketology: Texas falls out of bracket after losing to Texas Tech allowing Furman to join the field of 68

A new bracket is up following Monday night's action, and it's the Big 12 games that caused the changes. Bubble teams TCU and Texas each lost and dropped down because of those losses.

TCU lost at home to Kansas State to fall to 18-12 on the season. The Horned Frogs still have a pretty pedestrian resume, but a sweep of Iowa State is keeping them afloat for now. TCU falls to a No. 11 seed.

Texas lost at Texas Tech to drop to 16-14 and that is simply not a good enough record to be included in the field. Obviously, there is still time to fix that problem, but for now, the Longhorns are out.

Furman has jumped into the field, past NC State and Clemson. Obviously, none of those teams played Monday night, so that is simply my reevaluation of how I think the committee will view those teams. Furman has something neither of its ACC competitors has – a quality win away from home. The Paladins won at Villanova earlier this season. We will see if Furman can hold on to that spot as they begin play in the Southern Conference Tournament.