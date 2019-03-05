Bracketology: Texas falls out of bracket after losing to Texas Tech allowing Furman to join the field of 68
The 24-6 Paladins are in the latest bracket after the Longhorns' loss to the Red Raiders
A new bracket is up following Monday night's action, and it's the Big 12 games that caused the changes. Bubble teams TCU and Texas each lost and dropped down because of those losses.
TCU lost at home to Kansas State to fall to 18-12 on the season. The Horned Frogs still have a pretty pedestrian resume, but a sweep of Iowa State is keeping them afloat for now. TCU falls to a No. 11 seed.
Texas lost at Texas Tech to drop to 16-14 and that is simply not a good enough record to be included in the field. Obviously, there is still time to fix that problem, but for now, the Longhorns are out.
Furman has jumped into the field, past NC State and Clemson. Obviously, none of those teams played Monday night, so that is simply my reevaluation of how I think the committee will view those teams. Furman has something neither of its ACC competitors has – a quality win away from home. The Paladins won at Villanova earlier this season. We will see if Furman can hold on to that spot as they begin play in the Southern Conference Tournament.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Crunch time for No. 12 KU
The Jayhawks face Oklahoma on Tuesday knowing they are unlikely to win a 15th straight league...
-
Xavier vs. Butler odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Butler vs. Xavier 10,000 times
-
Duke vs. Wake Forest odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Wake Forest vs. Duke game 10,000...
-
UVa shoots its way out of Cuse zone D
Virginia got hot from 3 and poked holes in every facet of Syracuse's zone defense
-
Bubble Watch: Texas in action
The Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament begins on Monday
-
Virginia vs. Syracuse odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Virginia vs. Syracuse 10,000 times