Bracketology: The last week of regular season is here for some conferences and it could impact the bracket

It is the last week of the regular season for a dozen of the mid-major conferences. Those include the Mountain West and West Coast Conferences, which are home to half of the teams on the top line of the current bracket.

San Diego State and Gonzaga each lost on Saturday, which did not cause the bracket to churn just yet. However, one more loss by either and things could get interesting.

The Aztecs are coming off a shocking home loss to UNLV and will face two teams this week that seemed more likely candidates to hand them their first loss. They host Colorado State on Tuesday and travel to Nevada on Saturday.

It will not necessarily be a cakewalk for Gonzaga either. The Zags host San Diego, which does not seem much of a threat, followed by a home tilt with St. Mary's. The Gaels got embarrassed at home by Gonzaga and figure to be extra motivated to get a huge win for their tournament resume.

Top seeds in Palm's Bracketology

Northern Iowa of the Missouri Valley and East Tennessee State from the Southern Conference hope to avoid any more damaging losses in advance of their conference tournaments.

Those are the only potential at-large teams from the non-major conferences.



Bubble Watch takes a break, Monday has some important games: There are also some big games ahead for the schools in major conferences, and not just for teams on the bubble. Monday has West Virginia traveling to Texas, which has been off my bubble for since a loss to Iowa State a couple of weeks ago. The Mountaineers have lost four of its last five and will be looking to get back on track and preserve their chances at a top-four seed.

Also on Monday, Louisville travels to Florida State in a battle of two of the top three teams in the ACC. Since there is a tremendous gap between those three teams, which also includes Duke, and the rest of the league, these games are very important chances to improve or solidify NCAA tournament seeding.

Time is not just running out for the teams on the bubble. It is running out for everyone trying to bolster their cases for selection or seeding in the NCAA Tournament.