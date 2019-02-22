Bracketology: The race to earn a No. 1 seed is heating up with Duke leading these seven other contenders

Healthy Duke has been the best team in college basketball this season. Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, they lost two games at home during which a key starter left the game early and did not return. In the Syracuse loss, Cam Reddish didn't play at all because of an illness and then Tre Jones was injured early in the contest. You already know what happened Wednesday in the North Carolina game. Since Zion Williamson is not expected to miss much time, I still have Duke as the overall No. 1. It would take an unexpected slump to knock Duke off the top line. Duke is 3-2 vs the other seven teams on the top two lines of the bracket with a game at North Carolina remaining in the regular season.

The Cavaliers have been perfect against everyone not named "Duke". Virginia has eight Quadrant 1 wins, a number surpassed only by Michigan State and Kansas. They also won at North Carolina, beat Wisconsin and swept in-state rival Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers could lose once or maybe even twice more and still be a No. 1 seed. Virginia is 1-2 against the other seven teams with no games remaining in the regular season.

The Vols have been at or near the top of the bracket all season. They got everyone's attention with a win over Gonzaga in December, which is still Tennessee's best win. The loss to Kentucky hurts more because of the margin than the loss itself. Their other loss is to full-strength Kansas. Tennessee's margin for error to stay on the top line is smaller because it does not have the high number of quadrant 1 wins some of the other teams have. They may need to win out or lose only once to stay a No. 1 seed. Tennessee is 1-1 against the other seven teams with a game remaining at home against Kentucky.

Gonzaga is the hardest team to evaluate because it is a down year in the West Coast Conference. Normally, there is a good challenger to the Zags, but that has not been the case this season. As a result, they have done all they can, which is run roughshod through their WCC schedule. Also, because there is no real challenger, any loss might be enough to knock Gonzaga down to a No. 2 seed. The Zags are 1-2 vs the other teams on this list. They are the only team to beat full-strength Duke and lost to Tennessee and North Carolina. None of those games were at home.

The Wildcats have come on strong, and they have needed to in order to make up for a couple of mediocre losses. Kentucky has lost to Seton Hall on a neutral court and at Alabama, which looks worse every time the Tide takes the floor lately. However, they also have eight Quadrant 1 wins. It's hard to think of Kentucky getting to a No. 1 seed with six losses, but that depends on who they lose to getting to six. UK is 2-1 against the other seven teams. The wins are over Tennessee and North Carolina and that loss was the season opening blowout to Duke. They still have to travel to Tennessee for the rematch with the Vols.

The Tar Heels have had an interesting season. Sometimes, they look like they can set the world on fire, but every once in a while, they lay an egg. They are coming off a dominant win at Duke and have also defeated Gonzaga, but lost at Michigan by 17 and by 21 at home to Louisville. North Carolina can get to the top line still, but they may have to win out to do so. UNC and Duke have played the most games against the other team on this list. The Heels are 2-3 with a game against the Blue Devils left.

The Big Ten leader is 24-3 with seven Quadrant 1 wins. The top four of those have come at home, so they have been a bit of a top-seed version of a home court hero. All three losses have come on the road, to Wisconsin, Iowa and Penn State. Winning out would almost assuredly put the Wolverines on the top line of the bracket. Maybe less would too. Michigan's only game so far against another team on this list is the win over UNC. They still play Michigan State twice, starting this Sunday at home.