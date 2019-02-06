Bracketology Trust Builder: After a great start, Oklahoma now needs to pick up wins in Big 12 wins play

Stop me if you've heard this one before. Oklahoma got off to a great start this season, but is struggling in Big 12 play. The Sooners did the same thing last season and eventually made the tournament anyway. This season, however, the non-conference performance doesn't have the higher quality wins that last season's did. The Sooners best wins so far are against fellow bubblers Wofford, Florida and TCU. A 3-7 start in the league has put OU in danger of missing out of the NCAA Tournament, but there is plenty of time to recover and a schedule that provides ample opportunity for quality wins.

The Rebels have lost four straight to put themselves on the bubble as we enter the back half of conference play. None of the losses are especially egregious – they are all Quadrant 1 – but two of them came at home and have to be seen as missed opportunities. A third was at Florida, which is an unlikely NCAA Tournament team at the moment. Three of the Rebels next five games are on the road, but the only one in which they are a likely underdog is at Auburn. This is a chance to get things turned back around in the right direction.