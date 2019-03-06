Bracketology Trust Builder: Seton Hall, Florida, Georgetown looking for final impressions
The Pirates, Gators and Hoyas will get their chances to impress the selection committee
It's the final week of the regular season, and teams are making their final push to try to make the NCAA Tournament. The teams we are talking about today all find themselves near the cut line of the bracket, but with chances to make a final impression on the selection committee.
|1
|The Pirates are 16-12 entering the week, and need to try to keep their overall record at this level or better. They could also use another quality win to bolster their tournament resume. Fortunately, they get two great chances to do just that this week. Seton Hall hosts league leaders Marquette and Villanova to finish off the regular season.
|2
|Florida is in a similar position as Seton Hall in that the Gators need to keep their overall record good enough to merit selection. And like the Pirates, they will get a chance to do that against two of the better teams in their league. SEC leader LSU visits Gainesville and Florida will travel to Kentucky before entering SEC Tournament play.
|3
|The Hoyas have played a relatively soft schedule compared to other teams on the bubble, but they have beaten Villanova and won at St. John's. Georgetown has a pair of road games to end the regular season at DePaul and Marquette. A sweep would go a long way toward pushing the Hoyas onto the bracket.
