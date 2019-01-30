Bracketology Trust Builder: Texas and Clemson are badly in need of quality wins

With conference play in full swing across the country, college basketball has kicked into gear now that college football has wrapped up and the Super Bowl (Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS) is forthcoming. That means the time is now to begin looking ahead to the 2019 NCAA Tournament, which teams are on the bubble to enter the field and how the projected bracket looks at this early juncture.

Though there are still a handful of weeks left in the regular season, the time is now for teams to start making a move toward that 68-team NCAA Tournament field, especially if they are teetering on the edge of relevancy this season. In this space, we aim to break down the teams rising (or falling) toward that goal.