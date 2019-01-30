Bracketology Trust Builder: Texas and Clemson are badly in need of quality wins
The Longhorns and Tigers are on the cusp of the NCAA Tournament but can make a key move to lock up bids
With conference play in full swing across the country, college basketball has kicked into gear now that college football has wrapped up and the Super Bowl (Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS) is forthcoming. That means the time is now to begin looking ahead to the 2019 NCAA Tournament, which teams are on the bubble to enter the field and how the projected bracket looks at this early juncture.
Though there are still a handful of weeks left in the regular season, the time is now for teams to start making a move toward that 68-team NCAA Tournament field, especially if they are teetering on the edge of relevancy this season. In this space, we aim to break down the teams rising (or falling) toward that goal.
|Teams near the bracket often need quality wins to improve their tournament resume to the point of getting selected. Texas falls into a different group. It needs quantity wins. The Longhorns have already beaten Kansas, North Carolina, Kansas State and Purdue. They have only one bad loss, which came to Big South leader Radford at home. Texas' problem is that it is only 12-9. The selection committee has yet to select a team with a record of fewer than four games above .500. The Longhorns just need to get hot and stay hot and they should find their way into the field.
|The Tigers are a team that falls into that group that needs quality wins. Clemson is currently 0-7 against quadrant 1 opposition. The Tigers' best win came against Atlantic Sun leader Lipscomb, which is a borderline at-large quality team. If Clemson is going to make the NCAA Tournament, it will need to beat some better opposition. Fortunately, the ACC will provide several more chances for the wins Clemson needs.
|The Atlantic 10 has a handful of good teams near the top of the league, but none of them can feel comfortable about securing an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. VCU has nonconference wins at Texas and against Temple in New York. The Rams are also the last team to beat Hofstra, which leads the Colonial and has the longest current winning streak in Division I at 15 games. There will be more chances for VCU to hurt its resume than help it as the Rams move through conference play, so avoiding bad losses will be vital to their tournament chances.
