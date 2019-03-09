Bracketology: UNC and Kentucky jump up to No. 1 seeds, Duke and Tennessee slip to the No. 2 line

The top line of the bracket was churning Saturday. First, Tennessee lost at Auburn 84-80, which caused the Volunteers to drop down to a No. 2 seed.

Then, North Carolina completed the season sweep of Duke 79-70, which moved the Blue Devils down to the No. 2 line for the first time this season. With that victory the Tar Heels moved up to replace Duke.

Michigan would have gotten that fourth No. 1 spot, but the Wolverines fell apart in the second half at Michigan State in a 75-63 loss.

Earlier Saturday, Kentucky took down Florida 66-57, which bumped the Wildcats up to a No. 1 seed.

UK was a No. 1 seed before they were blown-out by the Vols in a 71-52 loss at Thompson-Boling Arena a week ago which had allowed Tennessee to jump back to the top line.

This race isn't over though, and LSU is involved as well. It is likely that the SEC Tournament champion will be the highest seeded team among those three teams, and in play for a No. 1 seed on the bracket.

North Carolina and Kentucky join overall No. 1 seed Virginia and Gonzaga as the top four seeds for now with Selection Sunday eight days away.

Virginia struggled before pulling away from Louisville 73-68 to earn a share of the ACC regular season and the No. 1 seed in next week's ACC Tournament.

Gonzaga's regular season is over and the Bulldogs play their next game in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Monday in Las Vegas.