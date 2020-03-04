Bracketology: Unexpected losses by Kentucky, Maryland lead to shuffling of March Madness bracket

Well, that was an interesting Tuesday night. While I certainly expected we would have some shifting around at the bottom of the bracket with the bubble teams in action, I wasn't expecting a few ranked teams to lose at home, with a couple of those losses to unranked foes. That has shifted the bracket projection somewhat entering Wednesday.

Let's start with Kentucky. Just when we thought the Wildcats had things together, they blow a 17-point lead at home to Tennessee and lose 81-73. That is only Kentucky's second loss of 2020, but it is also arguably its second-worst defeat of the season. The Wildcats are one of those teams that are as capable of winning a national championship as they are of bowing out in the first round. For today, however, the loss means a drop to a 4-seed in the Midwest Region, which is located in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Penn State also lost at home, but its loss came to then fellow 4-seed Michigan State. The Nittany Lions also blew a big lead before falling to the Spartans. MSU moved up to a 3-seed, also in the Midwest, while Penn State fell to a 5.

Maryland also took a loss, but the Terrapins fell at Rutgers, which beats everyone at home. Well, everyone but Michigan. The Terps did not get bounced off the 2-line, but they did fall on that line and are now slotted for the West Region.

The other ranked team to lose at home was Iowa. The Hawkeyes got beat by Purdue for the second time this season. At least it was a little closer this time, thought it was not quite as close at the nine-point margin would indicate. The loss sent the Hawks down a line to a 6-seed. There are a ton of Big Ten teams in that area of the bracket, and seemingly every game might cause a shift among those teams.

There are no new teams in or out of the bracket. Wednesday is a busy day, though, so maybe that will change in 24 hours.

Top seeds in Palm's Bracketology