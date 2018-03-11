Bracketology update: Davidson knocks one bubble team out of NCAA Tournament field

Davidson's win over Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship was bad news for Marquette. The Golden Eagles have been dropped from my projected bracket to make room for the Wildcats.

Another Big East team was affected by that result also. I now have Butler projected to the First Four to take Marquette's place.

The Bulldogs picked up a big win over Seton Hall in the Big East tournament, which at the time, seemed to put Butler safely into the field. I will still be a little surprised if they are left out entirely, but the Bulldogs are only 4-9 vs the top quadrant and have a bad loss at home to Georgetown. Win that game, and Butler is not a possibility for Dayton.