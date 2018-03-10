Bracketology update: Upset in Mtn. West tourney costs Louisville an NCAA bid
The Aztecs took down the top seed in the Mountain West and stole a bid from Louisville
San Diego State destroyed Nevada in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament 90-73 on Friday and destroyed the NCAA Tournament hopes for one of the teams on the bubble.
In my bracket, that team is Louisville, which was my last team in the field. The Cardinals will drop out and be replaced, at least for now, by New Mexico, which is the highest remaining seed in the Mountain West tournament. The Lobos plays Utah State in the other Mountain West semifinal.
Replacing Louisville as the last team in is Syracuse, followed by Oklahoma, Marquette, and the new team projected for the First Four, St. Mary's.
-
Big East Tournament: Bracket, scores
Providence beat Villanova earlier this season
-
Ayton shows off NBA potential in Pac-12
Ayton notched a career-high 32 points in an overtime win over the UCLA Bruins
-
SEC Tournament 2018: How to watch
Tennessee, the highest remaining seed, will face Arkansas in the other semifinal
-
How to watch the Big 12 Tournament
The Jayhawks swept two regular-season meetings with the Mountaineers
-
Staying right call for Jayhawks' Newman
Redshirt sophomore putting up MVP numbers during Big 12 tournament run
-
Bracketology: Xaver falls off top line
The Musketeers lost to Providence in the Big East Tournament, but are back as a No. 1 after...