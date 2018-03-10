Bracketology update: Upset in Mtn. West tourney costs Louisville an NCAA bid

The Aztecs took down the top seed in the Mountain West and stole a bid from Louisville

San Diego State destroyed Nevada in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament 90-73 on Friday and destroyed the NCAA Tournament hopes for one of the teams on the bubble.

In my bracket, that team is Louisville, which was my last team in the field. The Cardinals will drop out and be replaced, at least for now, by New Mexico, which is the highest remaining seed in the Mountain West tournament. The Lobos plays Utah State in the other Mountain West semifinal.

Replacing Louisville as the last team in is Syracuse, followed by Oklahoma, Marquette, and the new team projected for the First Four, St. Mary's.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jerry Palm started writing about sports on the Internet right after Al Gore invented it. He was the first to bring RPI out in the open and is one of the pioneers of predicting the March Madness bracket.... Full Bio

