Bracketology update: Why each 2018 NCAA Tournament bubble team could burst

Fans of teams that get left out of the NCAA Tournament always feel like their team's omission is one of the most egregious miscarriages of justice in the history of sport. And the history of justice.

However, the one thing that is always true is that every team that got left out gave the selection committee a good reason to omit them. Whether it is a soft schedule or soft results, there is something about every team that is not quite good enough.

Make no mistake -- there are also some fine qualities of the teams that are left out and some flaws in the teams that crawl onto the bottom of the bracket. However, no whining will be tolerated. If your team got left out, it has no one to but itself to blame.

Look at every team on the bubble in my Sunday morning bracketology projection, and each has a flaw that could keep them out -- even the last four in. Here's why, on a case-by case basis …