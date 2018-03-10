Bracketology update: Xavier jumps back up to a No. 1 seed after Duke loses to UNC

The Musketeers lost to Providence in the Big East Tournament, but are back as a No. 1 after Duke's loss

Xavier fell to Providence in overtime in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament, putting in jeopardy the Musketeers spot on the top line of the bracket.

Entering this week, I felt that there were three teams competing for two spots as 1-seeds.  Xavier, Kansas and Duke all had a chance and the conference tournaments would be important in deciding which two would be top seeds.

Xavier was set to fall off the top line to be replaced by Duke. However, Xavier bounced back up after Duke lost to North Carolina  in the ACC Tournament. 

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jerry Palm started writing about sports on the Internet right after Al Gore invented it. He was the first to bring RPI out in the open and is one of the pioneers of predicting the March Madness bracket.... Full Bio

