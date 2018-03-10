Bracketology update: Xavier loses spot as a No. 1 seed, Duke moves up to top line

Xavier fell to Providence in overtime in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament, putting in jeopardy the Musketeers spot on the top line of the bracket.

Entering this week, I felt that there were three teams competing for two spots as 1-seeds. Xavier, Kansas and Duke all had a chance and the conference tournaments would be important in deciding which two would be top seeds.

Xavier is off the top line for now, replaced by Duke. Xavier could still bounce back up, but if the Jayhawks and Blue Devils win their respective conference tournaments, the Musketeers will be the odd man out