Bracketology: Updated projected bracket has Liberty a No. 13 seed, facing Florida State in first round

We have three new automatic qualifiers in Monday's updated Bracketology projected bracket, and two of them were teams that won on their opponent's home floors.

Liberty is a No. 13 seed in the latest Bracketology projected bracket after wnning the Atlantic Sun Tournament at Lipscomb for the second time this season 74-68. These two teams played each other three times, with the visitor winning all three. Lipscomb still harbors slim at-large hopes, however I do not have them among my first four out. The Flames are projected to face No. 4 seed Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Gardner-Webb will be making its first NCAA Tournament appearance and is a projected No. 16 seed, after beating Radford 76-65 for the Big South Championship. The No. 4 seed Bulldogs defeated top-seed Campbell and the second-seeded Highlanders on the road to win the title.

No. 5 seed Bradley won its first Missouri Valley Conference title in 31 years by defeating No. 6 seed Northern Iowa 57-54. The Braves last appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2006 as an at-large team and a No. 13 seed. They went on to the Sweet 16 that season. This time, Bradley is projected as a No. 15 seed.

Murray, State, the other automatic-bid winner, is a No. 12 seed in the lastest projected bracket after winning the Ohio Valley Conference.

In the Southern Conference, which has been fascinating this season, UNC Greensboro beat Furman to move on to the tournament final, where they will face Wofford. The Spartans and Paladins are the last two teams in my latest bracket. It seems unlikely that both teams will be in there at the end though. UNCG can take the doubt away with a win over Wofford in the conference title game.

Indiana continued its charge toward the bracket with an 89-73 win over Rutgers. The Hoosiers, along with Florida and Alabama, are 17-14 and among my first four out. That overall record has not been good enough to get a team selected over the past 25 seasons.

One other bid will be handed out on Monday night. Top-seeded Iona will face No. 3 Monmouth for the MAAC Tournament title.