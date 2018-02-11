Bracketology: Villanova back on top after another day of chaos reshuffles top line
Virginia's loss and Villanova's win put the Wildcats back in the No. 1 overall seed
There was another day of chaos in college basketball on Saturday resulting in another shakeup at the top of the bracket.
Virginia lost at home to Virginia Tech in overtime, costing the Cavaliers the overall No. 1 seed. That goes back to Villanova, which finally found a way to beat Butler. That was the Wildcats' first win over the Bulldogs in four tries.
Xavier holds on to the No. 3 spot after surviving at Creighton thanks in part to a controversial foul call at the end of the game.
Purdue also lost again, and again with less than three seconds to play, this time at Michigan State. The Spartans got a three pointer from Miles Bridges to give them a 68-65 win over the Boilermakers on the day they honored former coach Jud Heathcote.
The fourth No. 1 spot is much tougher to figure out now. I still think Purdue has the best resume, but there is a strong case for Auburn as well. Texas Tech and Clemson also deserve consideration. Michigan State has the thinnest resume in terms of number of quality wins, but I think the committee will go with the Spartans anyway because they knocked off the best team among this group.
St. Mary's lost at home to Gonzaga, which knocked the Gaels out of a top four seed. Big Ten leader Ohio State moves up in its place.
We will find out how the selection committee feels on CBS on Sunday at 12:30 PM Eastern Time when Chairman Bruce Rasmussen reveals its top 16. I will be tweaking this bracket to reflect their decisions on Sunday afternoon.
