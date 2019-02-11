Bracketology: Virginia holds on to a No. 1 seed and teams at the bottom of the bracket are barely hanging on

The NCAA selection committee revealed its top 16 as of Saturday morning, and as always, it was toast before the day ended. Of course, we had two No. 1 seeds playing each other, so one of them has to lose. In this case, Virginia fell to Duke again, although it did not affect its spot on my bracket.

Virginia was the only team in the selection committee's top 12 to lose on Saturday.

Top seeds in latest Bracketology

[Check out Palm's full bracket with all 68 seeds and the first four four teams out on our Bracketology page]

Three No. 4 seeds fall

The committee's No. 4 seeds did not fare as well. Nevada was the only winner among that group with Iowa State, Wisconsin and Louisville losing within hours of the committee's announcement.

Iowa State lost at home to TCU in a game that was much more important for the Horned Frogs than the Cyclones. TCU had been hanging around the bottom of the bracket due to a lack of higher quality wins, especially away from home. The Frogs are safer now.

Wisconsin lost at No. 2 seeded Michigan, and although that is not an especially damaging loss, the Badgers did fall slightly in the bracket. Louisville lost at Florida State in overtime and also dropped down one line.

Texas Tech, LSU and Iowa all moved up to take the place of the No. 4 seeds that lost.

Tight races in A-10, MAC

The bottom of the bracket got harder to fill thanks to losses by Davidson and Bowling Green. Those two teams were in the bracket as the leaders of the Atlantic 10 and Mid-American conferences respectively, but are not at-large candidates. Their losses dropped them into ties with VCU and Buffalo, which are now in the bracket as automatic qualifiers.

That opened the door for two more at-large teams that probably should not be in the bracket yet. From the No. 10 seeds down, we have teams with significant flaws that could ultimately get them knocked out over the next month

Sooners in a slump

Oklahoma, a No. 11 seed, has now lost four in a row after falling to Texas Tech. The problem with that streak is that three of the four games were at home. Now, the Sooners have three of their next four on the road, starting with games at TCU and Baylor. You have to wonder where the next win is coming from for OU.

Owls hanging on

Temple, which is living on being the only team to beat Houston so far this season, got blown out at Tulsa. Unfortunately, that is not the Owls' worst loss of the season. They also lost at home to Penn. Temple's margin for error is dwindling and it is currently a No. 12 seed and one of the last four teams in.

One extreme to the other for Sun Devils

Arizona State played its way out of the First Four for now by giving Washington its first Pac-12 loss of the season. That came after the Sun Devils' worst defeat, a 91-70 loss at home to Washington State. That is pretty much Arizona State's season encapsulated in a week. ASU moved up to a No. 11 seed.