Bracketology: Why it's not going to be easy for Michigan State to climb to a No. 1 seed

Michigan State fans watching the NCAA selection committee reveal of its top 16 on Sunday were probably not very happy at the first commercial break and the Spartans were not among the top eight teams. In fact, the committee ranked them only 11th, seeding them third in the East Regional. MSU fans might be happier, but confused, Monday to see the Spartans are No. 1 in the coaches poll and No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll.

You do see disparities like this from time to time, although less so a month from now. The primary reason for them is that the committee and poll voters have different standards.

Poll voters slot teams. You lose, you drop. Just how far depends on the opponent and the margin of defeat. The No. 5 team can lose to the No. 1 team, as it should if the rankings are correct, and the No. 5 team will still drop. Where you start matters, although poll voters have usually caught up on teams they missed in the beginning by now.

Who you are matters too. Poll voters can sometimes be swayed by brand names. Michigan State started No. 2 and has posted a gaudy record. None of their losses came to bad teams, so they never fell very far. Teams ahead of them started losing and the Spartans have crept back up the polls.

The committee does not care who you are and they have no starting point. They are not moving you up and down every day based on the current result. They care about things like strength of schedule, quality wins, quality of losses, and the ability to win away from home. The things that matter to them appear on the NCAA team sheet. You will see that things like current winning streak are not there.

When the committee looks at Michigan State's team sheet, here is what they see:

Quality wins against North Carolina on a neutral court and at home against Purdue.

Losses to Duke on a neutral floor, at Ohio State and at home to Michigan.

A 3-2 record vs teams in Quadrant 1, which is considered to be the toughest opposition.

A 5-1 record vs teams in Quadrant 2.

8-0 records against each of the other two Quadrants.

The 78th ranked strength of schedule overall and the 213th ranked non-conference schedule.

Michigan State has played the fewest Q1 opponents of any team in the committee's top 16. Ohio State and Arizona have each played six. The No. 1 seeds have all played at least eight and have at least as many Q1 wins as the Spartans have Q1 games. The Spartans also have played the fewest games against teams in the top two quadrants (11). Oklahoma, the most maligned of the selections by the committee, has played 11 games against Q1 alone with six wins, which is part of the reason why they cracked the top 16. MSU has no losses outside the top two tiers, which is not true for Kansas, North Carolina or Ohio State.

Here are a couple of pieces of trivia for you. No Big Ten team with the Spartans' winning percentage (.889) or better has ever finished out of the top 5 in the RPI. MSU is currently 14th. Only two Big Ten teams have ever even received at-large bids with worse SOS rankings than Michigan State's, although both were relatively highly seeded. And obviously, making the tournament is not an issue for the Spartans.

So, what can Michigan State do to improve their resume? Well, the Spartans are in the Big Ten, which is down this year, so not much. They have four games left before the conference tournament, but none of them will be top tier games. Two are currently listed as Q2 games, but Minnesota may drop out of that group. For MSU, the best they can hope for is to get games against Michigan, Ohio State and/or Purdue in the conference tournament to pad the top end of its schedule. As committee chairman Bruce Rasmussen indicated on the show on Sunday, it may be a long climb to the top line of the bracket for the Spartans.