Bracketology: Why San Diego State jumped over Gonzaga for the No. 2 overall seed behind top-seeded Baylor

The updated bracket projection is out Friday and there has been one tiny, but not so minor change at the top. San Diego State is now the No. 2 overall seed, dropping Gonzaga down to the No. 3 national seed.

Those two teams are currently battling for the No. 1 seed in the West Region in Los Angeles, meaning playing all of their games before the Final Four in the Pacific time zone and near their fan bases. Obviously, that would be especially good for the Aztecs, since they are only 125 miles from L.A., or in SoCal traffic, about a seven-hour drive.

The Aztecs and Zags have similar resumes. Each has some good wins, but no great ones. Gonzaga has beaten Oregon and Arizona. San Diego State beat Creighton and Iowa. Each has defeated BYU, although the Aztecs won on the road. There really is only one significant difference – Gonzaga has a loss. It is not a bad loss, mind you. The Zags lost at Michigan back when the Wolverines were playing better. Still, that is the biggest difference between the two and why San Diego State should be ahead.

This race is a long way from over. The ideal thing for each team might be for one to be the No. 1 overall seed and the other the No. 2 overall seed. With six weeks to go and still some tough games ahead for each team, anything can happen.

Bracketology top seeds

Battling at the bottom of the bracket: It was a bad week for teams near or just off the bottom of the bracket. Here's a look at some of the more interesting results and their impact on teams battling to be included in the bracket:

Every season seems to have dog days, and this part of it seems to be those for college hoops. The battle for the bottom of the bracket will eventually have more teams trying to play their way in than out.