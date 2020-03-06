Bracketology: Wichita State falls out after loss to Memphis and raises possibility of bid-stealer out of AAC
Houston's loss to UConn and the Shockers' defeat cause some shuffling in the latest bracket projection
The American Athletic Conference threw the bracket a haymaker again yesterday. Losses by Houston and Wichita State have changed the bottom of the bracket.
Houston's 77-71 loss to UConn put Tulsa in first place by itself in the AAC and into the bracket representing the league's automatic qualifier. The Golden Hurricane are not an at-large candidate due to a very poor non-conference schedule and two bad losses that a handful of Q1-2 wins over fellow AAC teams can't make up for.
Wichita State's 68-60 loss to Memphis dropped the Shockers out of the bracket and behind Cincinnati in the pecking order for tournament selection. In other circumstances, that would have moved the Bearcats up to the last team in. However, Tulsa "stole a bid", and that bid just happened to be Cincinnati's.
It does not always work so that a bid-stealer poaches from its own conference, but in this case, that's what happened.
Friday's action will be focused on the bottom of the bracket again, except that No. 1 seed San Diego State is in action in the Mountain West semifinals.
Top seeds in Palm's Bracketology
-
