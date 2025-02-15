Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens won't be leaving his job as the lead executive of the defending NBA champions to coach Indiana, he told the Field of 68. Stevens, 48, is an Indiana native who built his basketball reputation as the head coach at Butler from 2007-13 before coaching the Celtics from 2013-21. He's been the franchise's GM for the past four seasons.

"I thoroughly appreciate being a Celtic and love the people I get to work with every day," Stevens told the media network.

Stevens' name has regularly been raised in connection with high-profile college openings since he guided Butler to consecutive national championship game appearances in 2010 and 2011. However, leaving the top front office job within a successful NBA franchise would constitute a step down in the basketball profession.

Still, because of Stevens' deep connections to the state of Indiana, he was perceived as a must-call candidate for Indiana amid the news that current IU coach Mike Woodson will step down at season's end. Stevens posted a 166-49 record in his six seasons as Butler's head coach and led Boston to seven straight playoff appearances during his eight-year run as the franchise's head coach. He was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2024 for his efforts in shepherding the Celtics to an NBA title.

Could Indiana make a play for Dusty May? Here's what I'd do if I were Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel Matt Norlander

With Stevens officially out of the mix, the Hoosiers can turn their attention to several other high-caliber candidates as the program seeks a revitalization. Indiana has been to just two NCAA Tournaments since 2016 and is currently projected to miss the Big Dance in 2025.