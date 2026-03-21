Purdue senior guard Braden Smith broke the men's NCAA Division I record for career assists in the first half of a first-round NCAA Tournament game Friday in St. Louis . Smith passed former Duke star Bobby Hurley after finding Trey Kaufman-Renn for a bucket with 12:11 remaining in the first half. He set the record after tying it minutes before, after dishing out an assist to big man Oscar Cluff.

Smith now has 1,077 assists and counting during what will be his final season of college basketball.

Smith, a four-year player at Purdue, has become a rarity in the modern college basketball landscape because he stayed at the same school for the entirety of his career. He is averaging a career-high 9.1 assists per game this season, which surpassed his mark of 8.7 assists per game last year. He dished out 11 assists during Purdue's win over Michigan in last weekend's Big Ten title game.

Since arriving ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, Smith has been a major building block for the program. During the 2023-24 season, he helped Purdue reach the Final Four for the first time in 44 years, serving as a co-star next to former national player of the year Zach Edey.

College basketball's all-time assist leaders

Rank Player Team (Years) Total Assists 1 Braden Smith Purdue (2022–present) 1,077-x 2 Bobby Hurley Duke (1989–1993) 1,076 3 Chris Corchiani NC State (1987–1991) 1,038 4 Ed Cota North Carolina (1996–2000) 1,030 5 Jason Brickman LIU Brooklyn (2010–2014) 1,009 6 Keith Jennings East Tennessee State (1987–1991) 983 7 Steve Blake Maryland (1999–2003) 972 8 Sherman Douglas Syracuse (1985–1989) 960 9 Tony Miller Marquette (1991–1995) 956 10 Aaron Miles Kansas (2001–2005) 954

x- active

Hurley, a four-year player at Duke under coach Mike Krzyzewski, won two national titles with the program in 1991 and 1992 and was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player in 1992. He held the all-time assist record for almost 33 years before Smith was able to break it during the NCAA Tournament.