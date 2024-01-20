Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Belmont 11-7, Bradley 13-5

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Belmont Bruins and the Bradley Braves are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Carver Arena. Belmont is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Wednesday, the Bruins couldn't handle the Panthers and fell 83-72.

Despite the loss, Belmont got a solid performance out of Cade Tyson, who scored 29 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bradley entered their tilt with Southern Illinois with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. The Braves pulled ahead with a 70-69 photo finish over the Salukis. The victory was all the more spectacular given Bradley was down 23 points with 19:35 left in the second half.

Bradley can attribute much of their success to Darius Hannah, who scored 15 points along with three blocks, and Duke Deen, who scored 15 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

The Bruins' defeat ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-7. As for the Braves, their win bumped their record up to 13-5.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Belmont just can't miss this season, having made 48.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've made 46.9% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Belmont is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Bradley is a big 11.5-point favorite against Belmont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Belmont has won both of the games they've played against Bradley in the last 2 years.