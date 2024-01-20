Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Belmont 11-7, Bradley 13-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Belmont Bruins and the Bradley Braves are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Carver Arena. Belmont is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

On Wednesday, the Bruins couldn't handle the Panthers and fell 83-72.

Despite the loss, Belmont got a solid performance out of Cade Tyson, who scored 29 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bradley entered their tilt with Southern Illinois with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. The Braves pulled ahead with a 70-69 photo finish over the Salukis. The victory was all the more spectacular given Bradley was down 23 points with 19:35 left in the second half.

Bradley can attribute much of their success to Darius Hannah, who scored 15 points along with three blocks, and Duke Deen, who scored 15 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

The Bruins' defeat ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-7. As for the Braves, their win bumped their record up to 13-5.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Belmont just can't miss this season, having made 48.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've made 46.9% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Belmont skirted past Bradley 78-76 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Will Belmont repeat their success, or does Bradley have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Belmont has won both of the games they've played against Bradley in the last 2 years.