Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Drake 12-2, Bradley 13-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Drake Bulldogs and the Bradley Braves are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carver Arena. The Bulldogs' defense has only allowed 58.2 points per game this season, so the Braves' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Drake will head out to face Bradley after giving up their first home loss of the season on Sunday. Drake fell 66-59 to Murray State. The contest marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Drake's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Isaia Howard, who went 6 for 8 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and three steals, and Bennett Stirtz, who earned 13 points along with five rebounds and five steals. Howard had some trouble finding his footing against UIC on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Bradley entered their tilt with Missouri State on Saturday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They rang in the new year with a 69-60 win over the Bears.

Bradley's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Christian Davis, who made all 6 shots he took racking up 19 points, and Darius Hannah, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. Hannah had some trouble finding his footing against Indiana State on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Drake's loss ended a 23-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-2. As for Bradley, they pushed their record up to 13-2 with the victory, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Drake just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've drained 49.4% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Drake was able to grind out a solid win over Bradley in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 72-67. Will Drake repeat their success, or does Bradley have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Drake has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bradley.