Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Evansville 10-5, Bradley 10-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Bradley is 10-0 against Evansville since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Carver Arena. Evansville is crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Bradley will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, the Braves humbled the Bears with a 86-60 smackdown. 86 seems to be a good number for Bradley as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Darius Hannah and Connor Hickman were among the main playmakers for Bradley as the former scored 19 points along with five rebounds and the latter went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 2 assists.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for Evansville, but boy were they wrong. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 81-59 walloping at the hands of the Racers. Evansville has struggled against Murray State recently, as their contest on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Evansville saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Gage Bobe, who scored 12 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Bobe has scored all season. Kenny Strawbridge Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds.

The Braves' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.7 points per game. As for the Aces, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bradley have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Evansville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Bradley against Evansville in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 as the team secured a 91-46 win. Will Bradley repeat their success, or does Evansville have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bradley is a big 13-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Braves, as the game opened with the Braves as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Bradley has won all of the games they've played against Evansville in the last 6 years.